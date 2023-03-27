Help Our Family Through Medical Crisis and Home

I'm raising money to help my family through an incredibly difficult time. I have kidney cancer and am facing major back surgery in a couple of weeks. My Jimmy has leukemia and is waiting on an MRI for a severe headache, the doctor saw a gray area of concern on his CT scan. On top of everything, we're at risk of losing our home if we can't buy it by October 30th. The stress of all this is a lot. We're both on disability and don't have family to help us. Your support would mean so much as we navigate these medical challenges and fight to keep our home.