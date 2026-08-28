Help Our Family Through Medical and Financial

My wife needs back surgery and won't be able to work at the job she just started. I'm also not able to work right now and am in the process of trying to get on disability, but we have no income coming in. On top of that, I need to have another procedure done to my back soon.





Without help, we're facing the real possibility of losing our home. We need donations to help us pay rent and other bills while we navigate this season.





I'm not normally the type of person to ask for help, but we've run out of other options. We know that God will provide, and we've been praying for a way through this. Thank you for standing with us and our family during this difficult time.