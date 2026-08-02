Help Our Family Through Job Loss

After being selected for a layoff, we're struggling to meet our bills. I've been working since I was 15, 20 years in the insurance field, and I never thought I'd be unemployed. I've been applying for jobs for months now with no interviews yet. I've even offered to babysit for extra money, and I'm willing to work evenings so my husband can watch our kids. Whatever we can do to make it work. Juggling family, work and bills.





We have a 3-year-old and 15-month-old twins. Right now, we just need help covering our bills while I find another job. The job market is tight, but I'm not giving up. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time. Thank you for standing with us.