Help Our Family Through Hard Times

We're going through a really difficult time right now and need help covering some urgent needs. Our electricity is about to be shut off, and we still haven't been able to get our kids their school clothes for the year. We have three children, ages 11, 7, and 7 months old, and they need basics to start school and stay warm.





Our rental home also has serious problems. The bathroom floor is falling in, and there's mold underneath the flooring. Our landlord hasn't been willing to fix it, leaving us in an unsafe situation.





We're asking for help to cover these immediate needs, keeping our power on, getting our kids what they need for school, and addressing the conditions in our home. Your support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.