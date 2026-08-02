Help Our Family Through Financial Hardship

I am raising funds to help my family overcome our current financial hardship and repay accumulated debts that have become difficult for us to manage. I am a working man from Indonesia, and I am doing my best to rebuild our financial stability.





Any support, no matter how small, would be a great help to my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a lot to us.





We sincerely ask for your prayers and support. May God bless everyone who takes the time to help us.