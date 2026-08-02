Help Our Family Through a Tight Financial Stretch

I'm a healthcare worker for disabled individuals, and my wife is a preschool cook. We have three amazing children together. Right now, we're going through a rough financial patch.





With school out, I'm our only income while my wife's paychecks are on hold. I tried picking up DoorDash work in my time off to help us catch up, but my car broke down after just two days. I've been barely keeping it running well enough to get to my actual job, I can't afford to lose that income.





We've fallen behind on bills and rent, and I'm worried about keeping our family in our apartment.





I'm asking for help to get us through these next couple of months until my wife's paychecks resume and we can get back on solid ground. Your kindness and support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time. Thank you for considering us.