Help Our Family Through a Difficult Time🙏🏼

I’m reaching out to ask for help for my family during a really difficult time. A few weeks ago, we were involved in a car accident and unfortunately lost our vehicle. Losing our car has made an already stressful situation even harder, especially with everything we have going on right now.

We are also preparing to move soon, and the costs of moving, getting settled, and taking care of our everyday needs have become overwhelming. Right now, we are struggling financially and simply trying to get back on our feet and provide stability for our family.

I never like asking for help, but we truly could use it right now. Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to us and would help with moving expenses, transportation, necessities, and getting our family through this difficult season.

If you’re unable to donate, even sharing our GiveSendGo or keeping our family in your prayers would mean more than you know. ❤️🙏🏼 Thank you to everyone who has supported us, prayed for us, or helped us in any way. We are incredibly grateful.



