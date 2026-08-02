Help Our Family Through a Difficult Summer

I'm a healthcare worker for the disabled, and my wife is a school cook. During the summer, we live off one income. I DoorDash to help make up the difference, but transportation challenges have kept me from making that additional income. We were already struggling.





This morning, I walked out of my apartment to discover my car had been broken into and ransacked. My wallet was in the car, along with some other important items. I've already spoken to our apartment management about a rent extension, but we're in a tight spot right now.





I'm humbly asking for any assistance anyone is willing to provide. It would mean the world to my family and me.