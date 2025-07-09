Help Our Family Stay Together During This Difficul

Our family is going through one of the hardest seasons of our lives, and we’re humbly asking for help.

I recently lost my job, which was our only source of income. Since then, we’ve fallen behind on rent, bills, and our vehicle payment. We have a 5-month-old son, and to make matters even more difficult, our vehicle’s air conditioning is starting to fail, making it hard to transport him comfortably and safely, especially during the heat.

We’re doing everything we can to get back on our feet, but right now we’re on the verge of eviction and are struggling to provide the stability our son deserves.

Any donation, no matter how small, will go toward catching up on rent and essential bills, keeping reliable transportation for our family, and helping us get through this difficult time while I work to secure new employment.

If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. Every act of generosity gives our family hope during this incredibly challenging time



