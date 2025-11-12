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Help Our Family Start Our New Chapter in Wyoming❤️

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaggie Green

Help Our Family Start Our New Chapter in Wyoming❤️

Our family is stepping into a new chapter, and we are humbly asking for help as we make the move from Montana to Wyoming. 


For the past several years, our family has had the privilege of serving with Pinehaven Christian Ranch, a nonprofit mission organization that has meant so much to us. We truly loved our time there - the people, the ministry, the work, and the opportunity to serve. Leaving is not something we take lightly, and we are incredibly grateful for everything God allowed us to experience during that season. 


At the same time, we believe God is leading our family into a necessary new season. 


My husband has wanted a career in law enforcement since he was a little boy. He previously worked in Wyoming as a detention officer and also gained experience here in Montana as a reserve officer. Now, he is pursuing his goal of returning full-time to law enforcement as a detention officer first and a patrol officer in the near future. 


We are trusting that this is God’s next step for our family and our future. 


While we are excited about what is ahead, getting there is going to be a significant financial challenge.


Because our previous work was with a nonprofit mission organization, our compensation was modest, and we simply weren’t able to build the savings that would normally help a family through a major transition like this. As we leave our previous jobs and relocate, we have no financial cushion. 


Our goal is $15,000.


We are asking for help with the costs of moving our household from Montana to Wyoming and getting our feet underneath us once we arrive. 


Funds raised will go toward:

  1. 🚚 Moving and transportation expenses
  2. ⛽️ Fuel and travel costs
  3. 📦 Packing and moving supplies
  4. 🏠 Housing deposits and initial expenses
  5. 💡 Utilities and other costs of getting established
  6. 🛒 Groceries and basic necessities during the transition
  7. 💰 A small financial cushion as we begin rebuilding


Every dollar raised will go directly toward helping our family make this transition.


We know that $15,000 is a large goal, and we don’t expect any one person to provide it. Whether you are able to give $10, $25, $50, $100, or anything else, every contribution will help us take another step toward getting settled. 


And if you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser is an enormous help. You may be the person who connects our story with someone who is able to contribute. 


Most of all, we ask for your prayers.


We are excited, nervous, hopeful, and trusting God as we step into something new. This move represents more than changing where we live. It represents our family trusting God with our future and pursuing a career that my husband has dreamed about since childhood. 


We will always be grateful for our years at Pinehaven Christian Ranch and for the people who became part of our lives during that season. We believe that season was important, and we believe this next season is important too. 


Our prayer is that this move will allow my husband to finally pursue the career he has dreamed of, provide greater stability for our family, and give us a strong foundation for the future. 


Thank you for loving our family, praying for us, sharing our story, and helping us take this next step. We are deeply grateful for every bit of support. ❤️


With love and gratitude, 

The Green Family (Korey, Maggie, Tobias (2), Samuel (7.5 months))


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