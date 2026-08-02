Help Our Family Start Fresh in Florida

Hola. We moved to the mainland United States so our second son could access better educational support for his autism. After three years in Rhode Island, the cold weather was causing him serious nosebleeds and health problems, so we made the difficult decision to relocate to Florida for his wellbeing.





We arrived in Florida three months ago with very little. I came first to find work and housing, and my husband followed with the children two months later.





We're asking for help covering clothes, home furnishings, and food as we get back on our feet here. Thank you for standing with us.