Help Our Family Start a New Chapter

Hello!

My name is Insaf.

I have been an entrepreneur for more than 10 years, building my own projects from the ground up. Over the past several years, I have worked in online education, teaching modern digital skills, artificial intelligence, sales, and helping people grow their own businesses and ideas.

We are an ordinary family: my wife, our one-year-old son, our two beloved cats, and me.

For several years, we have dreamed of moving to Dubai.

This dream did not appear overnight. We spent years preparing for it, learning about the country, its laws, opportunities for work, education, and family life. During this time, I continued working, building new projects, and doing everything I could to make this dream a reality on my own.

Today, we realize that taking this final step is beyond our financial abilities.

That is why we have decided to ask for help.

We want to be completely honest: we are not looking for people to support us financially for the rest of our lives.

We are asking for help only during the most difficult transition period — relocating and adapting to a new country. Our goal is to become fully self-sufficient as quickly as possible and continue building our business in the international market.

For me, this move is an opportunity to continue doing what I truly love.

Once all the necessary documents are completed, I will be able to work legally in the UAE, develop educational projects for an international audience, teach modern digital skills, and create new products that help people grow.

My wife is also looking forward to starting a new professional chapter.

Her dream is to work in the travel industry, helping people discover new countries, organize unforgettable trips, and eventually build her own travel business.

We both understand that this journey will require education, time, dedication, and hard work.

That is why we see this relocation not as a vacation, but as the beginning of a new life where both of us will build our future through our own efforts.

The most important person in our lives is our son.

We want him to grow up in a peaceful family environment, seeing parents who never give up, continue learning, work hard, and build their lives honestly.

I want to show him through my own example that determination, responsibility, and the desire to help others can truly change a person's life.

Our dream is to create a life where every member of our family has the opportunity to grow, keep learning, feel safe, and look toward the future with confidence.

How the funds will be used

1. Freelance visa and legal documents for working in the UAE

Approximately $4,500

These funds will allow me to obtain legal residency and work authorization, complete all required paperwork, and officially begin my professional activities in the UAE.

2. Relocating our pets

Approximately $3,200

We have two cats.

They are beloved members of our family, and leaving them behind has never been an option.

These funds will cover veterinary procedures, required documentation, and international transportation.

3. Housing for the first six months

Approximately $16,000

We plan to rent an apartment in one of Dubai's family-friendly neighborhoods.

Safety, parks, schools, shops, and a comfortable environment for raising a young child are our priorities.

This amount also includes utilities and internet.

4. Work equipment and professional development for me

Approximately $6,400

This includes:

Laptop Phone Equipment for creating educational content Professional training focused on the international market

This investment will allow me to adapt my years of experience to a global audience much faster and build a stable income.

5. Essential household items

Approximately $8,300

After relocating, we will need to purchase basic necessities for our family, including:

Clothing Shoes Baby essentials Stroller Household supplies Kitchen essentials Bedding Other everyday necessities

These are basic living expenses, not luxury purchases.

6. Work equipment and education for my wife

Approximately $6,400

My wife plans to learn a new profession and begin working remotely in the travel industry.

These funds will help cover professional training and the equipment she needs to start her new career.

7. Reserve for the first six months of adaptation

Approximately $19,200

This reserve will cover our family's daily living expenses during the first months after relocation, including:

Groceries Transportation Mobile communication Internet Household expenses Unexpected family expenses

We are including this reserve not because we want to live on donations.

Quite the opposite.

It will give us the time to adapt, complete our transition to the international market, and focus on building sustainable income instead of making rushed decisions under financial pressure.

Our goal is to become fully independent as quickly as possible.

Total fundraising goal

Approximately $64,100

Thank You

If you have read our story all the way to the end, thank you.

We understand that no one is obligated to help us.

That is why we deeply appreciate not only financial support but also every share, every kind word, and every person who takes the time to read our story.

We truly believe that there are people who understand how difficult it can be to take the first step toward a better future.

If you choose to support our family, we will be sincerely grateful.

For us, your support is much more than financial assistance.

It is the opportunity to begin a new chapter in our lives.

Thank you to everyone who becomes part of our journey.