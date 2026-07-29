GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family Start a New Chapter

GoalAED 230,000 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byInsaf Islamov

Help Our Family Start a New Chapter

Hello!

My name is Insaf.

I have been an entrepreneur for more than 10 years, building my own projects from the ground up. Over the past several years, I have worked in online education, teaching modern digital skills, artificial intelligence, sales, and helping people grow their own businesses and ideas.

We are an ordinary family: my wife, our one-year-old son, our two beloved cats, and me.

For several years, we have dreamed of moving to Dubai.

This dream did not appear overnight. We spent years preparing for it, learning about the country, its laws, opportunities for work, education, and family life. During this time, I continued working, building new projects, and doing everything I could to make this dream a reality on my own.

Today, we realize that taking this final step is beyond our financial abilities.

That is why we have decided to ask for help.

We want to be completely honest: we are not looking for people to support us financially for the rest of our lives.

We are asking for help only during the most difficult transition period — relocating and adapting to a new country. Our goal is to become fully self-sufficient as quickly as possible and continue building our business in the international market.

For me, this move is an opportunity to continue doing what I truly love.

Once all the necessary documents are completed, I will be able to work legally in the UAE, develop educational projects for an international audience, teach modern digital skills, and create new products that help people grow.

My wife is also looking forward to starting a new professional chapter.

Her dream is to work in the travel industry, helping people discover new countries, organize unforgettable trips, and eventually build her own travel business.

We both understand that this journey will require education, time, dedication, and hard work.

That is why we see this relocation not as a vacation, but as the beginning of a new life where both of us will build our future through our own efforts.

The most important person in our lives is our son.

We want him to grow up in a peaceful family environment, seeing parents who never give up, continue learning, work hard, and build their lives honestly.

I want to show him through my own example that determination, responsibility, and the desire to help others can truly change a person's life.

Our dream is to create a life where every member of our family has the opportunity to grow, keep learning, feel safe, and look toward the future with confidence.

How the funds will be used

1. Freelance visa and legal documents for working in the UAE

Approximately $4,500 

These funds will allow me to obtain legal residency and work authorization, complete all required paperwork, and officially begin my professional activities in the UAE.

2. Relocating our pets

Approximately $3,200 

We have two cats.

They are beloved members of our family, and leaving them behind has never been an option.

These funds will cover veterinary procedures, required documentation, and international transportation.

3. Housing for the first six months

Approximately $16,000 

We plan to rent an apartment in one of Dubai's family-friendly neighborhoods.

Safety, parks, schools, shops, and a comfortable environment for raising a young child are our priorities.

This amount also includes utilities and internet.

4. Work equipment and professional development for me

Approximately $6,400 

This includes:

  1. Laptop
  2. Phone
  3. Equipment for creating educational content
  4. Professional training focused on the international market

This investment will allow me to adapt my years of experience to a global audience much faster and build a stable income.

5. Essential household items

Approximately $8,300 

After relocating, we will need to purchase basic necessities for our family, including:

  1. Clothing
  2. Shoes
  3. Baby essentials
  4. Stroller
  5. Household supplies
  6. Kitchen essentials
  7. Bedding
  8. Other everyday necessities

These are basic living expenses, not luxury purchases.

6. Work equipment and education for my wife

Approximately $6,400 

My wife plans to learn a new profession and begin working remotely in the travel industry.

These funds will help cover professional training and the equipment she needs to start her new career.

7. Reserve for the first six months of adaptation

Approximately $19,200 

This reserve will cover our family's daily living expenses during the first months after relocation, including:

  1. Groceries
  2. Transportation
  3. Mobile communication
  4. Internet
  5. Household expenses
  6. Unexpected family expenses

We are including this reserve not because we want to live on donations.

Quite the opposite.

It will give us the time to adapt, complete our transition to the international market, and focus on building sustainable income instead of making rushed decisions under financial pressure.

Our goal is to become fully independent as quickly as possible.

Total fundraising goal

Approximately $64,100 

Thank You

If you have read our story all the way to the end, thank you.

We understand that no one is obligated to help us.

That is why we deeply appreciate not only financial support but also every share, every kind word, and every person who takes the time to read our story.

We truly believe that there are people who understand how difficult it can be to take the first step toward a better future.

If you choose to support our family, we will be sincerely grateful.

For us, your support is much more than financial assistance.

It is the opportunity to begin a new chapter in our lives.

Thank you to everyone who becomes part of our journey.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve