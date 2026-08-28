Help Our Family Reset Financially

Hello, thank you for your time here.





I never imagined I would create a fundraiser like this. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me, especially because I have spent much of my life being the person who shows up for others.





I’m a New York City educator, mother, and advocate. For more than a decade, I’ve dedicated my career to children and families.





Today, I lead inclusion work in a school community, helping create environments where young people feel seen, valued, and empowered. I believe deeply in showing up for children and making sure they have the opportunity to thrive.





At home, I’m a mother raising two neurodivergent children. I’m also an only child who helps care for my elderly mother. My family is my greatest responsibility, and I have always worked hard to make sure my children have the support, education, and opportunities they need.





Over the past several years, our family has faced difficult circumstances surrounding my children’s educational needs. As a parent, I’ve had to make difficult decisions to make sure they have access to an environment where they can feel safe, supported, and able to thrive. Those decisions have come with significant financial responsibilities.

Tuition and education-related expenses, household bills, childcare, everyday living expenses, and family responsibilities have accumulated over time. I relied on credit to help cover those costs, and I now have approximately $25,000 in high-interest debt.

I’m still working. I’m still parenting. I’m still showing up for my students, my family, and the people who depend on me. But the interest and monthly payments have made it increasingly difficult to get ahead.

And now, as I prepare for another school year, I’m facing approximately $12,000 in additional tuition and education-related expenses. I don’t want to continue relying on credit to meet these responsibilities.

That is why I’m taking a leap and asking for help.





My Goal

I’m hoping to raise $25,000 to eliminate my existing high-interest debt.

Reaching this goal would give my family something we desperately need: room to breathe.





Instead of continuing to put money toward high-interest payments, I could redirect those funds toward my children’s education, childcare, my mother’s care, our everyday needs, savings, and building a more secure financial future.





I know $25,000 is a significant request. I also know that many people are facing challenges of their own. I’m not asking anyone to take responsibility for my family. I’m asking for help with a financial burden that became larger than I could reasonably overcome on my own.

I believe that sometimes the people who spend their lives caring for others need to be willing to receive care, too.





If you feel moved to contribute, every gift—large or small—will help my family move closer to this financial reset. If you aren’t able to give, sharing this fundraiser may help it reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for helping my family move toward a more stable future.





With gratitude



