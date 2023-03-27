Help Our Family Relocate Home to Reno

After our baby boy spent weeks in the NICU at Pomona Valley Medical Center, we're so grateful to have him home. But we're living four hours away from where he received care, in a small rural area where major hospitals and grocery stores are an hour away in either direction.





We moved to Lone Pine, California about a year and a half ago after some difficult events back in Reno, Nevada. At the time, my side of the family was here, and it was supposed to be temporary. But life has changed, we now have our newborn, and we need to be somewhere with better access to medical care and support.





We're raising funds to move our family back to Reno. The money will help cover U-Haul costs, our first month's rent, security deposit, and a month of basic needs as we make this transition.





Thank you for standing with us as we work to get our family settled in a place where we can thrive.