Help Our Family Relocate for a Life-Changing Job

My name is David, and I’m a marine technician with over 25 years of mechanical experience, including the last five years in the marine industry. I’ve recently been offered an incredible opportunity with a dealership in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. They believe in my skills and have even offered to help relocate our family because they see a future for us there.

This opportunity has the potential to completely change our lives, but getting there has become our biggest challenge.

Like many families, we’ve faced financial setbacks. Between preparing our current home, packing everything we own, vehicle repairs, fuel costs, deposits, utility transfers, and all of the unexpected expenses that come with moving a family, the costs have become overwhelming.

My wife and I are doing everything we can. We’re working, selling what we can, and making sacrifices. We aren’t looking for a handout—we’re simply asking for a helping hand to get us across the finish line.

Every dollar raised will go toward:

Moving expenses Fuel and travel costs Temporary housing and deposits Utility setup fees Vehicle repairs needed to make the trip safely Basic necessities for our children during the transition

This move means more than a new job. It means a fresh start, greater stability, better opportunities for our children and grandchildren, and the chance to build a better future through hard work.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers means just as much.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.

God bless,

David and Family



