Help Our Family Relocate and Thrive

I'm a single mom raising two young children on my own, with no income or support from their father. My 5-year-old daughter is autistic and non-verbal with cerebral palsy, and I homeschool her using a Christian curriculum. My 22-month-old son has club feet and wears braces 16 hours each day. Every day, I teach them, cook healthy meals three times a day, and do my best to care for them.





Right now, we're facing real hardship. We live in an area where summer temperatures reach 109 degrees, and our vehicle has no air conditioning. I'm working on starting an at-home beauty business so I can provide for my children while staying home with them.





I'm raising funds to help us relocate to a better location and to cover some immediate needs: Christian educational books and school supplies, art supplies, clothes for the coming winter, and support as I get my business started.





I have strong faith, but times are very hard right now. Your support would mean so much to our little family as we work toward more stability and a better future.