Help Our Family Recover Locked Storage Unit

Our family is locked out of our storage unit, and everything inside means so much to us. The unit is full of our loved ones' things, items we're grieving and need to hold onto. The children's clothes, beds, and everything else they need is locked away in there.





Without access by August 31st, the unit will go to auction, and we'll lose it all. We're asking for help to regain access to the storage unit and retrieve our family's items. Your support would mean everything to us right now. You could also call the number yourself if you wanted 1-812-643-1387. And pay on unit 1720. Thank you.