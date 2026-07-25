Help Our Family Recover After Hit-and-Run Crash

From the bottom of my heart, I’m reaching out for help during the hardest time our family has ever faced.

My name is Colin. A few weeks ago, my young son and I were struck from behind in our minivan by a driver who fled the scene. Thankfully, the driver was later found and charged, but that doesn’t undo the damage that’s been done to our lives. The accident left both my son and me with severe concussions. While my boy is bravely fighting through his own recovery, I was injured more seriously. The brain trauma has taken away my ability to walk without some assistance at time and has made even the simplest daily tasks — getting dressed, showering, or caring for my family — feel overwhelming. I hate that I can no longer be the strong husband and father my family needs right now. My incredible wife is now carrying everything on her shoulders. She is working full-time, caring for our son, and helping me with my daily needs — all while trying to keep our family afloat. Watching her exhaustion and stress breaks my heart. We are doing everything we can, but with my income gone, we simply cannot cover our mortgage and debts, groceries, utilities, medical expenses, and basic living expenses. The weight feels crushing. This accident has shaken our entire world. All we want is to heal together as a family — to get back to laughing, playing, and supporting one another the way we used to. I dream of the day I can return to normal, return to work, and once again be the provider and protector my wife and son deserve.

Every single donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward:

Medical care, therapies, and medications for both me and my son Keeping a roof over our heads and food on the table Transportation to doctor appointments Helping my wife as she holds our family together

If you’re able to give anything at all, it would mean more than you’ll ever know. Even if you can’t donate, sharing our story would help us reach kind hearts who might be able to lend a hand. We are so grateful for every prayer, every kind word, and every act of generosity. Your support is giving us hope that we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side — together.

Thank you for caring about our little family.

With endless gratitude,

Colin Priaulx

For my loving wife Claudia and our precious son.



