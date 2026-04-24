Help Our Family Rebuild

My name is Hendriette, and this is not an easy story for me to write. As a mother and wife, there is nothing I want more than to know that my family is safe, that my children have opportunities, and that tomorrow might be a little better than today. For a long time, our family believed that the refugee program might be the answer to many of the prayers we had carried in our hearts. We did not see it as an escape to an easy life. We saw it as an opportunity to start again. We dreamed about rebuilding our lives, finding stable employment, giving our children new opportunities, working hard, and eventually being able to look back and say, “We made it through.”

We Allowed Ourselves to Hope

When we entered the refugee process, it became more than an application. It became part of our family's future. There were interviews, medical requirements, travelling, accommodation, transport and many other expenses associated with going through the process. We made sacrifices because we genuinely believed we were preparing for a new chapter of our lives. Every step forward gave us another reason to hope.

We started imagining what our future might look like. Where would we live? What work could we find? What opportunities might our children have? What would it feel like to finally have the chance to rebuild? Those may sound like simple questions, but when you have been struggling for a long time, hope becomes something incredibly precious. We held onto it tightly.

Then Everything Changed

Eventually, our family received an outcome that changed everything we had been preparing for. Our refugee journey did not end with the new beginning we had prayed for. Instead, we were left trying to understand how to rebuild the life we had placed on hold while pursuing that possibility. The disappointment was enormous. But it wasn't only disappointment. There were real financial consequences. Money that could have gone toward everyday living expenses had been spent travelling and completing the different stages of the process. Decisions had been made around the future we believed we were preparing for. Then suddenly, that future was no longer there. It felt as though we had reached toward something that represented hope for our family, only to find ourselves standing back at the beginning again — except this time with fewer resources and much more uncertainty.

Behind Every Application Is a Family

It is easy for a refugee application to become a case number, a document or a decision on a piece of paper. But behind that paperwork are real people. There is a husband trying to provide. There is a mother lying awake wondering how she is going to make everything work. There are children who hear the conversations, see the worry and know when their parents are struggling, even when we try our hardest to protect them from it. There are bills that still need to be paid. There is food that still needs to be put on the table. There are vehicles that need repairs, household expenses, education needs and the ordinary costs of simply keeping a family going. And there is the difficult question that keeps returning:

“What do we do now?”

Our Answer Is: We Start Again

I cannot change what happened. I cannot go backwards and recover the time, money or opportunities that were lost. What I can do is decide what happens next. And I have decided that our family's story cannot end here. We have to rebuild. That means swallowing my pride and admitting that, right now, we need help. Creating this fundraiser is difficult for me because I would much rather be in the position to help someone else than ask someone else to help us. But sometimes strength is also being willing to say:

“We are struggling. We are trying. Please help us get back onto our feet.”

The Spice Whisperer — Turning Something I Love Into Hope

One of the ways I am trying to create a better future for our family is through my small business dream, The Spice Whisperer.

I love working with spices. I love experimenting with flavours, combining ingredients and creating something special that another family can enjoy around their own dinner table. What began as a passion has now become part of my hope for rebuilding our lives. I don't simply want donations to carry us indefinitely. I want the opportunity to build something sustainable. I want to grow my little business, purchase the ingredients and packaging I need, reach more customers and gradually create an income that can help support our family. I want to work. I want to build. I want to become financially independent again. Most importantly, I want my children to see that when life knocks you down, you don't have to remain there. You can start again.

What Your Support Would Mean

Funds raised through this campaign would help our family deal with immediate financial pressures and essential living expenses while we work toward rebuilding a sustainable income. It would give us something incredibly valuable: breathing room.

Breathing room to stop surviving one crisis at a time. Breathing room to make responsible decisions about our future. Breathing room to build my small business.

Breathing room to start repairing the financial damage and regain stability. And breathing room to simply be a family again without every conversation being overshadowed by money and uncertainty.

We Are Not Asking for a Perfect Life

We are not asking anyone to give us a luxurious lifestyle. We are asking for an opportunity to get back onto our feet. We know that many people are struggling financially, and we completely understand if you cannot donate. There are other ways you can help. Share our story. Send our fundraiser to someone who might understand. Tell someone about The Spice Whisperer. Encourage us. And, if you are a person of faith, please keep our family in your prayers. Sometimes one share reaches the person who was meant to see it. Sometimes a small donation becomes groceries for a family. Sometimes a kind message arrives on exactly the day someone needed encouragement. And sometimes people who have never met each other become part of each other's stories.

We Still Choose Hope

There have been moments when I have wondered why our family has had to face so many difficult seasons. I don't have all those answers. But I know one thing:

I refuse to allow disappointment to have the final word over our family.

The refugee process was a chapter in our lives. It was an important chapter.

It was a chapter filled with hope, sacrifice, waiting and ultimately heartbreak.

But it is not the final chapter. Today we are choosing to turn the page.

We are choosing faith over fear. We are choosing to rebuild instead of giving up.

We are choosing to believe that our children can still have a beautiful future.

And we are choosing to believe that something good can still grow from everything we have been through. If you decide to become part of our journey — whether through a donation, sharing our campaign, supporting my small business, sending encouragement or simply saying a prayer for our family — please know that we will never take your kindness for granted. To every person who reads this far: Thank you for seeing us.

Thank you for seeing more than a fundraiser. Thank you for seeing a mother, a father, children and a family trying desperately to find their feet again. We may be starting over. We may not know exactly what tomorrow holds. But we still have each other.

We still have faith. We still have hope. And as long as we have those things, our story is not finished. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping our family take the next step.

With love, hope and gratitude,

Hendriette & Family

Help Us Turn the Page

Our dream of a new beginning may have changed — but our determination to build one has not.

Every donation helps. Every share matters. Every prayer is appreciated.