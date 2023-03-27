Help Our Family Rebuild in Congo

Due to a xenophobic attack in South Africa, our family lost almost everything we owned. We are originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and after everything that happened, we have been left struggling to survive.





We desperately want to return home to Congo and rebuild our lives as a family. Unfortunately, we no longer have close family there to support us financially or help us get back on our feet. It is mainly me and my siblings, and we currently do not have enough money even to meet our basic needs or afford the journey home.





We are humbly asking for assistance with traveling back to Congo and starting a small family business that can help us become self-sufficient again. We simply want a safe place to call home, the opportunity to rebuild, and a chance to live with dignity without constantly fearing xenophobic attacks.





Any assistance, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. It would give our family a second chance to rebuild. Thank you for standing with us.