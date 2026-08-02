Help Our Family Rebuild After Spokane Wildfires

Our family of four lost everything in the Spokane wildfires. The house, our clothes, the memories, all of it gone in hours.





We are now homeless and staying in Sumner, WA, trying to keep our kids safe and fed while we figure out what comes next. I'm out here every day looking for work so I can keep providing for my family. We're not asking for luxury. We just need a roof over our heads, clothes for the kids, and a little stability again.





If you can spare anything, even a few dollars, it would mean the world to us right now. Thank you for standing with us. We're still fighting.