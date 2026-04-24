Help Our Family Rebuild after a house fire

My name is Sammy Mutugi Micheni, and I am asking for your kindness and support as my family begins the difficult journey of rebuilding our home after a devastating fire.





Our family home recently burnt down, leaving us without the place we called home and putting my parents under significant financial pressure. Losing our home so suddenly has been heartbreaking, and the cost of recovering and rebuilding is more than my family can manage on our own right now.





We are raising KSh 40,000 to help us begin rebuilding. The funds will go toward essential building materials and the first stages of putting a safe roof over our heads again.





Even a small contribution can make a real difference. KSh 500, KSh 1,000, or any amount you are comfortable giving will bring us one step closer to rebuilding our home. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, or social media community would be an equally valuable way to support us.





We understand that many people are facing their own challenges, which is why we are deeply grateful for anyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, or simply share it.





We are committed to being transparent about how the funds are used and will provide updates as the rebuilding progresses.





Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more to us than words can express.



