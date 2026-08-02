Help Our Family of Six Rebuild Our Lives

We never expected to have to write something like this.





For a long time, our family held onto one hope, starting a new life in America.





We went through the process. We waited. We prayed. We planned. Most importantly, we believed.





We believed this would finally be the opportunity our family needed to give our children a safer, more secure future.





Our children became excited about going to America. They talked about it, imagined their new life, and looked forward to the day we would finally begin again. As parents, their excitement gave us hope, too. We allowed ourselves to dream with them.





Then, on 30 June, we received an ineligibility letter.





Just like that, the future we had spent so long praying and preparing for was gone.





There are no words to fully describe that moment.





It wasn’t just a letter to us. It felt like the loss of a future we had already begun to imagine. Now, we have had to sit down with our children and face the reality that the dream they were so excited about is no longer going to happen.





I will be honest. This has left me feeling hopeless and deeply afraid.





As a mother, one of the hardest things is not knowing how you will provide what your children need. I worry about their future. I worry about food. I worry about clothing, school supplies, transport, and simply being able to offer them a stable home.





Our family of six consists of our four beautiful children:





Abigail — 11

Rosangela — 10

Samuel — 8

Elijah — 6





They look to us for surety and a sense of safety.





Right now, we are living in a one bedroom wooden house at the back of someone’s yard. We are very grateful to have a place to stay because having shelter is something we never take for granted. But six people in one small room is extremely challenging, especially with four growing children.





We have very few clothes. The children need clothing and school supplies. Some days, even ensuring there is enough food becomes stressful.





We also do not have a car, which makes daily life and getting to necessary places difficult.





My husband is currently our only provider. He is self-employed and working hard to rebuild his business from almost nothing. He truly wants to support his family and give us stability, but rebuilding from such a low starting point is very hard.





And through all of this, there has been another loss that has been especially painful for me.





Along the way, while preparing to move to America, we also had to let go of much of our furniture and even some of our pets, as well as sentimental items that belonged to my mom and grandmothers things that could never be replaced with money. They were pieces of our family history, memories of loved ones, and reminders of where we come from.





Losing those things while already feeling like so much of our future has been taken away has been heartbreaking.





It feels like we have been forced to release parts of both our past and future at the same time.





Our family can finally rebuild our lives after devastating news and losses.





But we are still here.





We are still trying.





We are still praying.





And we are still doing everything we can for our children.





We are not asking for help because we want an easy life. We are asking because we truly need a chance to get back on our feet.





Our biggest wish is simple: to give our four children a safe and stable life where they do not have to worry about food, clothing, or whether their parents can provide for them.





Any contribution, no matter how small, could make a real difference for our family.





Donations would help us with food, clothing, school supplies, transport, basic household needs, and the costs of helping my husband’s business recover.





We know times are difficult for many people, and we do not take anyone’s kindness for granted.





If you are able to donate, we will be deeply thankful.





If you can not donate, sharing our fundraiser may be just as helpful. You never know who might see our story, understand our situation, and be in a position to help.





We are not asking someone to fix our entire life.





We are simply asking for a helping hand while we try to rebuild it.





Our children still deserve a future.





They still deserve to dream.





And as scared and hopeless as I sometimes feel, I am holding onto the hope that with a little help, hard work, faith, and the kindness of others, our family can slowly move forward again.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





Thank you to everyone who has prayed for us, encouraged us, supported us, or simply cared.





From our family of six, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ❤️





With gratitude,

Our Family of Six