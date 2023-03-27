Help Our Family of 5 Find Stable Housing

My family of five is homeless, and we're asking for help to get back on our feet.





Two years ago, we moved from Florida to North Carolina to care for my mother-in-law, who is 70 and losing her sight to cataracts, legally blind in her right eye. We also came to support my sister-in-law, who has struggled with addiction and has been homeless for about a year. She's currently in the hospital after two months fighting a very serious infection that reached her heart, lungs, and spinal cord.





My husband is disabled and unable to work. He has a long list of health issues, and two and a half years ago he had open heart surgery, right before we made the decision to move here. I have two amazing teenagers, ages 14 and 16.





Since we arrived, I've filled out over 200 job applications and haven't been able to find work. Living on the streets has made everything harder, especially for my mother-in-law and my husband, whose health needs make this situation even more difficult.





Last November we really thought things we.looking up. A father and son opened their home to my family and get them off the streets, was truly blessed from them. While living with them I desperately was looking for work. It took months but finally I found a job working for a lady that owned a food truck. Little did I know it was not worth me being desperate, she fully took advantage of my kind heart. I was working 16 to 18 hours a for $40. I really could not move forward and get back on my two feet. I was always giving the father at least 20 of my 40 to pay towards rent. So I decided to leaving the food truck.





Then about about 2 months ago we get a call from the hospital that my sister was found in a parking unconscious and that she was in a coma fighting for her life. While we were dealing with that we then get told that the landlord had filed an eviction notice with the courts and won so we had two weeks to be out. So August 19 we were then back on the streets.





Luckily our home church blessed my family with help to get a hotel stay. So between them and some of my husband family we stayed for about 1 1/2 weeks. Gave us time to figure out what we going to do but unfortunately with little income that Mom got and me having none. We had to leave there too.





We really had no safe place to go we, found a community center in town that fed the homeless and that we could stay in the parking lot. So we a least felt safe and could get a little sleep. But then that of course was shut down of us and about 20 others being able to sleep there.We then struggled to find at least a safe place to rest. We found a parking lot on the side of a business. But now me and my husband had to sleep in shifts to make sure we were all okay.





Everything that we have been going through has been challenge after challenge, embarrassing. Then an angel comes to a park we sit at sometimes and offered a job working home health. I could have not been any more happy and of course said yes.





We are just trying get back on feet and stay there. It has been a very difficult. But we also know that that God has plan and path and we are just following, doesn't make it any easier we both your kids ask what are we going to do where are going. Because they are teenagers some times it makes hard to answer their questions.





We need help with stable housing so we can move forward as a family. Your support would mean so much to us. I'm a woman of God, and I know He has something great ahead for my family, we just need help getting there.