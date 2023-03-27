Help Our Family leave Our Failing Mobile Home

In 2021, my family and I purchased a manufacturer mobile home that came with a warranty. Since then, we've dealt with nothing but moisture problems, rotting floors and walls, leaking showers, and so much more.





The manufacturer has been out multiple times, but they've only patched things temporarily. They drag their feet, and the problems keep getting worse. I've already fallen through the floor once, and we're genuinely afraid it will happen again.





Because of the ongoing damage, we've been displaced several times. My husband is disabled, and we have special needs children, these disruptions are taking a real toll on our family. We need to get out of this home and find somewhere safe and stable to live.





We're raising funds to help us rent or purchase another home. We're asking for prayers first and foremost, and any financial support you can offer would mean so much to us. Thank you, and God bless.





Picture ia from the last time they "fixed" it. And they just "sprayed" this and laid new flooring. Which is now all super soft again. Less than 6 weeks after they were here last the floors are already soft again. I have a lot more pictures.