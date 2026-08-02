Help Our Family Keep Our Home

My wife and I purchased our home through a private seller, and we thought we were making the right decision for our family. Over the past year, we've fallen on some very hard times financially.





About 11 months ago, we lost our vehicle. Without reliable transportation, getting to work, grocery shopping, and taking our kids where they needed to go became extremely difficult. I eventually lost my job because of the transportation problems.





My wife has continued working and doing everything she can, but one income can only cover so much. Our house payment alone is $1,800 a month, on top of insurance, utilities, groceries, and all of the other expenses that come with raising a family.





For the past several months, we've been doing everything we can to keep our home. We're asking for help with our mortgage and everyday bills so we don't lose the home we've worked so hard for. Your support would mean everything to our family right now.