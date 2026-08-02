Help Our Family Get Off the Streets

My family and I are homeless right now. I have my girls with me, and one has autism, which makes this situation even harder. We've lost everything and we're on the streets, a place I never thought I'd be with my children.





I've been applying for jobs, but nothing has come through yet. Right now, we need help with housing and transportation so we can get back on our feet and move forward.





Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with my family.