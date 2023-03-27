Help Our Family Get Home After Eviction

Help Us Bring Our Family's RV Home!

Hi everyone, it's Candace.

We have some incredibly exciting news—we finally got our RV! This is a huge step forward for our family and a dream come true. However, we've hit an unexpected roadblock and need a little bit of help from our amazing community to make it across the finish line.

While we were able to secure the motorhome, the out-of-pocket costs to get it legally road-ready and driven back home to North Dakota have stretched our current budget. We are putting together this fundraiser to help cover the immediate expenses required to get us on the road safely.

Here is exactly what your donation will go toward:

Registration & Tags: Covering the immediate DMV fees to get the RV legally tagged and registered so we can drive it. Gas & Travel Expenses: Fueling up the RV for the long drive and covering basic roadside necessities along our route.

Getting this RV home means the world to us. It’s not just a vehicle; it's the start of a new chapter. We just need a little boost to get us all safely back home so we can settle in.

Whether you can donate a few dollars to help us fill the gas tank, or simply share this campaign with your friends and family, we appreciate your support more than words can say.

Thank you so much for reading, sharing, and helping our family get home!



