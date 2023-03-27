Help Our Family Get Back to School

My name is Dee, and I'm reaching out because my family truly needs help right now.





With the boys getting ready to go back to school, we need clothes, shoes, school supplies, and book bags. But beyond that, we need stable housing. We've been staying in hotels, trying our best to keep the boys safe and comfortable, but the situation has become more difficult than I ever imagined.





Living without an income while waiting on my disability to be approved has been an overwhelming struggle. Being homeless with four children, without a car, and dealing with my own limitations has been heartbreaking. As a mother, it hurts deeply when you want to provide everything your children need but simply don't have the means to do it.





Right now, things are beyond difficult for us. I'm doing everything I can to keep going and keep my boys taken care of, but I can't do this alone. Your support would mean so much to our family.





Thank you for standing with us.