Help Our Family Get Back on Track

Jobs are hard to find where we are, and we're living with less to nearly nothing. We have a big loan at the bank that's taking most of our money, leaving us barely surviving.





I'm raising money to help us get a foothold. We need funds to travel for job applications, that's where real opportunities are. My son needs help to complete school. We want to start a small business for extra income. Our car is broken and does basically nothing, so we can't get around to work or interviews.





Right now, we're stuck. A little bit to start somewhere would mean we could apply for jobs, my son could finish his education, and we could build something.