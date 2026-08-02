Asking for help isn't easy, but today our family truly needs it. Our 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered a catastrophic engine failure, and replacing it will cost about $7,800 in parts and labor.





My wife and I work split shifts so one of us can always be home with our three children, all 10 and under. With only one vehicle now, getting to work, taking care of our kids, and handling everyday responsibilities has become incredibly difficult. We've exhausted every option we can think of, but this repair is simply beyond our means.





If you're able to give, no matter the amount, your support will help our family get back on the road, keep our jobs, and continue providing for our children. If you can't donate, sharing our fundraiser and praying for our family would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness and support. God bless.