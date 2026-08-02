Help Our Family Get Back on Our Feet — Literally a

What Happened





On July 13, I was in a serious car accident. I broke my right leg (tibia/fibula) and fractured two vertebrae in my spine (T6 and T7). My car, a 2005 Toyota Camry, was totaled.

Four days later, on July 17, my daughter agreed to take me in so I could recover at her home. That same day — while she was out gathering some of my belongings to bring to her house — a drunk driver hit her 2015 Chevy Equinox. The crash wasn't her fault, but it left her car badly damaged and cut off some of her ability to earn income. It also left our household without any working vehicle.

Two days after that, on July 19, I found out the gig service I'd been relying on for income, Amazon Flex, had deactivated my account.

We had an old 2018 Chevy Malibu that a friend of my daughter's was going to try to fix up for us. On July 27, while we were moving it from my house to my daughter's — where I'm recovering from a broken leg I still can't drive on — it caught fire in a grocery store parking lot. By August 2, with almost no money left after trying to patch together repairs on the Equinox, we had to have the Malibu towed away for good.





Where We Are Now





In less than three weeks, our family went from two working vehicles to zero. I can't walk without help, let alone drive. My daughter has lost a meaningful chunk of her income because her car isn't safe to drive. And the one vehicle we might be able to save — her Equinox — still needs:

Subframe repair Wheel alignment A new battery A new tire

Until that's done, neither of us has a way to get to medical appointments, physical therapy, the grocery store, or work.

I'm down to my last $100. Without help, I'm likely to lose my apartment and have to move in with my daughter — something we'd both like to avoid, especially while her household is already stretched thin caring for me and covering repairs.





Our Plan to Get Back on Our Feet





Before the Malibu was towed, I was planning to junk it for scrap value — a few hundred dollars I hoped to put toward a cheap, older fixer-upper vehicle. That plan still makes sense, and it would help in more ways than one:





I could get back to work — both while healing and after. A working car would let me pick up Instacart and Grubhub deliveries as soon as I'm able, help out with auto repair parts/tool pickups in the meantime, and eventually take on a regular job once I'm fully healed. My daughter's friend, a mobile mechanic, would have reliable transportation to jobs and for hauling tools, letting him keep working and earning. In the meantime, I could help him with mechanic work — giving me a way to contribute to the household even before I'm fully healed or back to delivery driving.





How You Can Help





I'm not asking for more than what it takes to get our household stable and working again. Here's exactly what the funds would go toward:





What it's for: Repair my daughter's Equinox (subframe straightening, alignment, tire, battery) — I feel responsible for this since it happened while she was helping me $750 Purchase an older fixer-upper car for my daughter's friend to repair, which our household could then use for work $1,750 Food contribution to my daughter's household while I recover (~$75/week for my remaining recovery, roughly 3–5 more weeks) ~$300 One month's contribution toward household bills at my daughter's home $325 Back rent on my modest 1-bedroom apartment — rent is $600/month, paid weekly at $150/week. My July 12 payment covered week 2 of 4, so I still owe the last two weekly payments of July plus all of August, plus a $25 late fee for July, so I don't lose my apartment on top of everything else $925 Total goal ~$4,050

(Exact food total depends on how long recovery takes — I'll post updates as that becomes clearer.)





I'm three weeks out from a broken leg and spinal fractures, with 3–5 more weeks of recovery expected. Every dollar here is going toward getting our household back to two working vehicles, keeping a roof over my head, and getting more than one of us earning again as soon as possible. If you're able to give anything — even sharing this campaign with others — it would mean the world to us right now.

Thank you for reading our story and for any support you can offer.