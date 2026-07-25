Help Our Family Get Back On Our Feet

Hello everyone. My children and I are in a bind right now. I lost my job a few weeks ago and was doing Uber and Door Dash to make ends meet. Unfortunately my car got repossessed Monday night without my knowledge until Tuesday morning and it's going to cost at least $750 to get it back. I missed 2 payments Unfortunately because of losing my job and was trying my best to get caught up with the payments. As stated above my car was our livelihood and our way of making money until I got another job. If anyone can contribute anything it'll definitely help A LOT. Every dollar will go to getting my car back and finding another job ASAP. Thanks in advance