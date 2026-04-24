Help Our Family Get a Reliable Car & God Bless

I never imagined I would have to ask for help, but right now, my family is going through a difficult financial season. My husband hasn't been able to work as much as we need him to, and I'm living on disability. We are doing everything we can, but our income just isn't enough to keep up with our basic needs.





Our biggest need right now is a reliable car, along with help covering bills and groceries. A dependable used vehicle would make such a difference for us, and any breathing room with our essential expenses would help us get through this chapter.





Asking for help is humbling, but we are holding onto our faith and trust that God will provide. Your donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. If you aren't able to donate, simply sharing our fundraiser would be a tremendous help. Thank you for standing with us.