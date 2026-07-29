Help Our Family Get a Car

I'm a single mother of five, and right now we don't have reliable transportation. Getting to work, paying bills, and getting to medical and dental appointments is really hard without a car. My kids would like to participate in community events and sports, but we haven't been able to make that happen because of transportation needs. Any little thing would be a blessing to us.

Numbers 6:24 - 6:26 "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."





We're not asking for much, and any little thing is a blessing from above. Your support would mean so much to our family. Thank you in advance, and God bless.