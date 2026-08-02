Help Our Family Find Stable Housing

I'm raising money to help my family as we work toward stable housing. We're currently homeless, and I'm a full-time working mom doing everything I can to support my daughter and get us back on our feet.





Right now, the funds will help cover rent, moving expenses, and bills as we transition to a more stable situation. Every bit of support helps us move forward and gives my daughter the stability she deserves.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.