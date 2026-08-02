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Help Our Family Find Safety and a New Beginning

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMel B

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mel B

Help Our Family Find Safety and a New Beginning

Hello, my name is Mel, and I am a single mother of three children. Together with my parents, we are a close-knit family of six who care for and support one another every day.

My oldest son is 23 and autistic. My younger son is 18 and recently graduated high school, and my daughter is 14 and an incredible artist. I homeschool my children and have spent my life trying to give them a safe and stable place to grow.

This fundraiser is not something I created lightly, but I feel God is trying to teach me it's ok to ask for help and that not everyone is out to harm us.

For many years, our family has carried the lasting effects of trauma, abuse, and experiences that changed us in ways that are difficult to fully explain. While some of those experiences happened long ago, the impact has never fully left us.

One of the deepest wounds our family carries involves harm done to my oldest son when he was only six. My oldest son, continues to live with the emotional effects years later. The person responsible was never held accountable.

As a mother, there are things I still struggle to put into words. But living with the knowledge that someone who caused that kind of harm still lives freely only minutes away has left our family carrying fear, anxiety, and hypervigilance for years.

My son should not have to worry about unexpectedly crossing paths with someone who hurt him monstrously. He should not have to live in fear for the rest of his life.

My mother and I have also survived difficult experiences of our own over the years, but what matters most now is not the past itself — it is creating a future where our family finally feels safe enough to heal.

We rarely talk publicly about these things because privacy has become part of how we protect ourselves.

What we are hoping for is simple:

A chance to relocate to a quieter, more affordable place where our family can rebuild.

We are seeking to raise $30,000 to help cover:

• A safe and reliable vehicle

• Registration and insurance

• Moving expenses

• Housing costs as we transition into a new home

This is not about running away.

This is about moving toward peace and feeling safe.

If you feel led to help — whether by donating, sharing, or keeping our family in your prayers — it would mean more than words can express.

We have been praying to God for a new beginning for a long time, and we are holding onto hope that it is finally within reach.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for giving our family hope. God Bless you and yours.

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