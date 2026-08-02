Help Our Family Find Home Again

Seven months ago, our family lost everything. A job loss meant we couldn't keep our home or our vehicles, and we lost almost everything we owned. Since then, we've been moving from hotel to hotel, paying out of pocket just to have a place to sleep each night. We're exhausted from the constant uncertainty, never knowing where we'll be next month, tired of checkout times and temporary rooms.





We have four children who need stability. They need a real home, a place where we can stop moving and start rebuilding. We don't need anything fancy. Just a place to call home again.





This season has drawn us closer to our faith and to each other, and we've learned so much. But we're also desperate to provide our children with the security they deserve. We're starting from scratch, and we need help getting there.





Would you consider standing with us as we work toward a home of our own? Your support would mean everything to our family. Thank you, and God bless you.