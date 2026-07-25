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Help Our Family Find A Safe Home

Goal$65,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Holmes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin Holmes

Help Our Family Find A Safe Home

The amount of shame I feel writing this is deeply humbling. As a father of three, there are nights I lie awake feeling like I have failed the very people I was meant to protect and provide for. Each year we fall further behind, and our dream of owning our first home drifts farther out of reach. Debt keeps stacking higher, problems multiply, and every hard-won step forward seems to push us three steps back. I work as diligently as I can, yet the hurdles only grow steeper with each passing week. It is heavy—but I know that through the power of the Lord we will make it through.


We currently live in a run-down apartment in a rough part of town because it is the only place we can afford. My children can barely play outside. Because they are white, they are constantly targeted and bullied by the other children. My oldest son is autistic and struggles to understand how to navigate a world that already feels so unsafe. Still, these kids are incredibly brave and resilient. They hold tightly to their morals and keep a deep, steady connection with our Lord Jesus Christ—something that both humbles and strengthens me as their father.


For their safety, we are trying to remain slightly private until we are clear of our current situation


Our goal is simple but life-changing: to break free from this crushing debt and step into a home of our own. Right now we carry about $25,000 in debt that hangs over every decision we make. Every extra penny goes toward paying it down, but the interest makes real progress feel almost impossible. If we can eliminate this burden and find a safer place to live, I believe we can finally give our children the stability and peace they deserve—and handle whatever comes next. I am putting my full faith in the Lord to help us on this journey.


“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” — Proverbs 3:5-6


We are trusting the Lord to make a way. Any support you can offer—whether large or small—will go directly toward paying down this debt and helping us move into a safer home where our children can grow without fear. If our story has touched your heart, would you consider standing with us today?


Thank you for reading our story, for praying for us, and for any help you are able to give. May God bless you richly.

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