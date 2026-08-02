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Help Our Family Escape Mold and Buy a Home

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Estep

Help Our Family Escape Mold and Buy a Home

Hi, I’m Jessica. I’m a stay-at-home mom, wife, and documenting my savings journey using social media, and I’m on a mission to save $40,000 to help get my family into a safer home.

And there’s one little twist…

My husband has no idea I’m doing this. ❤️

Our current home has ongoing mold issues, and I’ve reached the point where I desperately want something better and safer for our family. Instead of feeling defeated by how huge $40,000 sounds, I decided to turn it into a challenge and document the entire journey online.

I started a series where every engagement on my videos adds money to our house fund. Likes, comments, shares, saves, and new followers might seem like tiny things, but I’m proving that tiny things can add up to something life-changing.

I’m saving money wherever I can, cutting unnecessary spending, cooking at home, doing side hustles, creating content, making engraved tumblers, and putting earnings from my creator and affiliate work toward this goal.

Then people started asking me:

“How can we donate?”

So I created this GoFundMe for anyone who wants to become an actual part of this journey.

Please know that you NEVER have to donate to support us. Watching a video, leaving a comment, sharing my story, or following along means more than you know.

But if you do choose to donate, every dollar will go directly toward our $40,000 house fund and the expenses involved in getting our family into a safer home.

And I want to do something special with this.

I’m keeping the name of every single person who donates. When we finally reach this goal and get our home, I want to create something inside it with all of those names—a permanent reminder of the people who helped our family get there.

Whether you donate $1, share this fundraiser, interact with one of my videos, or simply follow along…

you’re part of this story.

I don’t know how long it will take.

I don’t know if we’ll actually reach $40,000.

But I’m going to keep showing up, saving every dollar I can, and documenting it all until we find out.

And hopefully one day I’ll get to turn the camera toward my husband and say:

“Surprise. We did it.” 🏡😭❤️

Thank you for believing in our family and being part of this journey.

Jessica


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