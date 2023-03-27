Help Our Family Escape Housing Crisis

My family and I are in a devastating situation. Last year, we met people who offered us a unit to live on their property if we would help work on their home and property. We accepted, hoping for stability. Now that we live here, they still want the work done without pay, and they're demanding $1,600 a month in rent. They're pressuring us to sign a rental agreement we never agreed to before, and they're harassing us to do so.





I'm disabled as a result of a car accident and unable to work. Our 2-year-old is receiving therapy 4 days a week for speech and developmental delays. My toddler's needs require my full attention, so I cannot work outside the home. My husband and I are devastated. We've already lost money trying to make the unit habitable before moving in.





We need help to get out of this bind. We need ongoing medical care for myself, and our toddler requires her therapy. We have no backup plan, and our hopes and dreams are being crushed. Your support would mean everything to our family as we work toward safety and stability.