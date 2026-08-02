Help Our Family during this tragic time

Our apartment caught on fire while I wasn't home, and we've been told we have to leave. I'm facing eviction with nowhere to go.





Right now, it's just me, my two toddlers, my pregnant belly, and my disabled mother who I'm caring for. We need help with hotel stays to get us off the streets, a Uhaul to move what we could salvage, and storage costs to keep our things safe while we figure out what comes next.





Without this support, we'll be sleeping in our car. Your help would mean everything to us right now.