Help Family Business to Enforce Legal Victory

Help a Small Family Business Enforce a Court-Won Arbitration Award





Four years ago, we made a decision that changed our lives.





As a small family business in South Africa, we refused to walk away after another company failed to honour its contractual obligations. We believed that if we had acted honestly and fulfilled our side of the agreement, the law would ultimately protect us.





After four years of litigation, two arbitration victories, one successful appeal, and a final arbitration award in our favour, we proved our case.





Unfortunately, winning the case has not meant receiving payment.





Now we need help to enforce the award and recover what has already been legally awarded to us.





Our Story





Our business entered into a commercial agreement that ultimately resulted in substantial financial losses when the other party failed to meet its obligations.





Walking away would have been the easier option.





Instead, we chose to fight, not only for ourselves, but for the principle that businesses should be held accountable for the agreements they make.





For four years we pursued justice through the legal process, despite facing a far larger and better-funded opponent.





The arbitration process resulted in:

• Two interim arbitration awards in our favour

• A successful appeal

• A final arbitration award ordering the respondent to pay us damages, interest and a substantial portion of our legal costs





Although the final award was significantly lower than our original claim, it still represents years of work, enormous sacrifice, and a legal victory that we are determined to enforce.





The Challenge We Face Today





Shortly after the final arbitration award was issued, the respondent company entered Business Rescue proceedings.





As creditors, we must now participate in that process while also exploring every lawful avenue available to recover the amount awarded to us.





Our legal team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the company’s affairs and evaluating the appropriate legal steps necessary to enforce the award and protect our rights.





Winning a case is often only half the battle.





Actually, collecting what has been awarded can be just as difficult.





The Price We Have Already Paid





Over the past four years we have personally funded this litigation.





The financial impact has been devastating.





To continue pursuing justice we have had to:

• Spend approximately R7.5 million on legal fees and arbitration costs.

• Downsize our business and retrench valued employees.

• Sell personal assets to fund the litigation.

• Redirect virtually every available rand away from growing our business.

• Delay our son’s university education because every available resource was needed simply to keep fighting.





The emotional toll has been just as significant.





This has affected every aspect of our family life, our business and our future.





Why We Need Help





We have reached the point where our financial resources have been exhausted.





Although we have won the case, enforcement requires further legal action, including:

• High Court enforcement proceedings

• Insolvency and Business Rescue proceedings

• Recovery of awarded legal costs

• Investigations into the respondent’s financial affairs where appropriate

• Additional legal applications necessary to maximise recovery





Without funding, there is a real risk that years of effort and substantial legal victories may never translate into actual recovery.





How Your Support Will Help





Every contribution will go directly towards:

• Enforcement of the arbitration award

• Court proceedings

• Recovery of legal costs awarded in our favour

• Insolvency and Business Rescue processes

• Investigations and legal work necessary to maximise recovery





This is not about starting a lawsuit.





We have already won.





It is about ensuring that a lawful arbitration award is actually enforced.





Why This Matters





Small businesses often do not lose because they are wrong.





They lose because they simply cannot afford to continue once the legal battle shifts to enforcement.





We believe that businesses should be accountable for their obligations and that a legal victory should have real meaning.





Your support will help ensure that years of perseverance, sacrifice and legal success are not ultimately defeated by the cost of enforcement.





If you are able to contribute, thank you.





If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean just as much.





Every act of support brings us one step closer to completing a journey that began more than four years ago.





After everything we have sacrificed, we are simply asking for the opportunity to finish what we fought so hard to achieve.