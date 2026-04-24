Help Our Family Avoid Foreclosure

In 2023, our family experienced a house fire that devastated our home. Around the same time, my husband fell seriously ill and was hospitalized multiple times. He lost his job during his recovery. Our insurance company did not provide enough to fully complete the repair to our home.





We've been working to rebuild, but the combination of these events has left us unable to keep up with our mortgage payments. Without help, we're facing foreclosure.





We're raising funds to cover our mortgage and the repairs our home still needs. Your support would mean so much to our family as we work to stay in our home and move forward.