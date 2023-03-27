Help Our Family Avoid Foreclosure

My husband left us hanging, and I'm facing foreclosure on our home. He's refusing to help with the mortgage and bills, leaving me to figure this out alone.





He begged me to stay home to care for our three young children, 8 years old and twins who are 7. My husband said he'd handle everything financially while I focused on them. Now I'm left with the debt and no support from him.





I have a job at a hotel starting next week when the kids go back to school, but that won't come in time to stop the foreclosure. Right now, I need help covering the mortgage and bills to keep our home and buy us time to get stable.





I never expected him to do this to us. It's truly heartbreaking and stressful. Thank you for standing with us.