Help Our Family Avoid Eviction

My name is Chastity Gaskins. I have four little kids, ages 2, 4, 5, and 7, and we're facing an eviction notice.





I work in home health care as a private contractor. When I came down with COVID, my boss let me go. While I was sick and unable to work, the bills kept coming, and now I've received a 24-hour eviction notice.





I've already exhausted all the resources I know to reach out to. I'm raising money to help us stay housed and keep my babies safe during this crisis. Thank you for standing with us.