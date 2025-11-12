Help Our Family After My Wife's Passing

My wife passed away today from stage 4 throat cancer. I have three young children, ages 7, 5, and 3, and I haven't been able to work for the past three months. Right now I'm facing eviction in five days. Our rent is due, along with our light bill and water bill. I have nowhere to go, and with the heat the way it is, I can't keep my kids outside. We need help covering these bills so we can stay in our home. Your support would mean everything to us right now. Thank you.