Help Our Family After My Son's Illness

In May, my son was hospitalized and diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus overlap Sjögren's with xerostomia. The hospital stay took a serious toll on us financially.





Right now, my children and I are living in a hotel. I'm working to get us back on our feet, but our vehicle needs repairs, and I need it running so I can continue working and save toward a place for us to live.





Your support would help us cover the cost of fixing our vehicle and the immediate expenses we're facing while we work toward stability.