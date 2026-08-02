Help Our Family After Floods, Injuries, and Loss

Our family was displaced by the Texas July 2025 floods. We were slowly getting back on our feet when my mother was hit by a car and severely injured. Months later, she developed an illness that left her in the ICU with sepsis. Now she needs a surgery that only three doctors in the state can perform.





I'm the main caregiver for my 75-year-old mother, my three kids, and my grandbaby. In the midst of all this, I had a stroke on August 7, 2026, that left me with limited function on my left side. I had to leave the hospital early because we were facing eviction, which put my health at risk.





We've been through so much, and we're asking for help to get our family stable again. Even a dollar makes a real difference. Thank you for standing with us.