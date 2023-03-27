Help Our Elderly Neighbor Get a New Roof

My elderly neighbor's roof has been leaking in multiple areas for some time now. He's been patching it with plastic over the shingles because he can't afford a new roof. He can barely stand on his own two feet, so tackling this himself isn't an option.

He has also suffered multiple flooding in his home. He could really use some love.





A new roof would make such a difference for him, keeping his home safe and dry. I'd like to surprise him with this help once we reach our goal.





If you're able to pitch in, it would mean so much. Thank you for standing with my neighbor.